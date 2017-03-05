Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 1936 Warner Road, located in Berkeley Place, features over 4,100 square-feet of well-planned space. It is an entertainer’s dream with media room, open kitchen and living area plus a backyard oasis with covered patio, fireplace, television, outdoor kitchen, salt water pool and water feature.
The heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen featuring large island with prep sink, walk-in pantry, and stainless appliances including 48-inch gas range top, double ovens, new dishwasher and new built-in refrigerator/freezer. The open kitchen flows into the large living room with cathedral ceiling and wood beams, hand scraped hardwoods, fireplace, and view of the pool.
The spacious master suite is downstairs and features double shower, jetted tub, double sinks and his-and-her closets. French doors open the master bedroom to the outdoor entertaining space. Also, downstairs is a second bedroom and bath, formal dining, breakfast room, study, butlers pantry, mudroom and utility room.
Upstairs are two additional beds and baths, small playroom or office, media room, and game room which could be used as a fifth bedroom. There is generous storage throughout the home.
The detached two-car garage has a half-bath and sliding doors to pool area. Other features include an eight-foot cedar privacy fence, gate, security camera, artificial turf around the pool, a dog run, outdoor lighting and sprinklers.
Offered at $994,700, the home is open Sunday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing contact Jimmie Stephens of Virginia Cook, Realtors at jstephens@virginiacook.com or 817-714-8896.
