Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Kimberly Holt and Ebby Halliday, Realtors are pleased to present 905 Los Altos Trail, situated in Palomar Estates. As visitors enter through the spectacular iron and glass front door and into the foyer, they are greeted by vaulted ceilings and a grand staircase. The elegant formal dining area features French doors that open onto a veranda, offering an inviting indoor/outdoor experience. The stunning chef’s kitchen and the casual family dining space include a sitting area complete with a stone fireplace.
The spacious master retreat with spa bath features a coffee bar and adjoining exercise room. The home also features entertaining and play spaces in the form of a state of the art home theater and a back yard paradise.
The second level features dual built-in desks, an expansive game room with additional television area and bar/kitchen, as well as an additional laundry room.
The home within the Southlake Carroll school district is offered at $1,425,000. For additional details or to schedule a private showing contact Holt at 214-957-1370 or visit kimberlyholt.ebby.com.
