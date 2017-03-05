Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fort Worth

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty announces that top producing agents John Zimmerman and Todd Terry have listed award-winning actress and singer Selena Gomez’s Fort Worth estate at 4649 Saint Laurent Court for $2,999,000.
Located in the gated neighborhood of Montserrat, the home offers privacy, security and luxurious amenities. Over 1.5 acres of expansive grounds are enhanced by a tennis-sport court, putting green, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana and a lush back yard that serves as a beautiful and private space to entertain family and friends.
“This is an incredible opportunity to own a property that offers resort-style living with a warm and inviting interior that makes you feel at home,” Terry said.
Masterfully built by the Morrison Group, the five-bedroom home features exquisite architectural details both inside and out. The open floor plan provides a comfortable backdrop for entertaining with a chef’s dream kitchen and opulent game and craft rooms. “The media room won me over the minute I walked in,” Gomez said, who lists watching movies as one of her favorite things to do with family. She was also drawn to the home’s two spacious master bedrooms, which offered the potential to comfortably accommodate family members.
Gomez purchased the estate in order to spend more time with friends and family. The home’s location also allows access to a clubhouse, community pool, jogging and biking path, private pond and 17-acre park.
