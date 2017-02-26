Ebby Halliday Realtors | Dalworthington Gardens

The Magazzine/Cunningham Group and the Arlington/Mansfield office of Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to market the home at 14 Hemingsford Court for $799,000. Located in Dalworthington Gardens on just over one-half-acre, as most of the lots are in the private subdivision, the stately residence boasts two-story columns creating an incredible entrance way and is further appointed with precast concrete coin corners. Spectacular views of the private lake within the subdivision are just across the street along with beautiful evening sunsets. Gentle steps and immaculately manicured landscaping frame the house along with an abundance of native oak trees. A private iron gate encloses the three-car garage and concrete drive for privacy.
Upon entering the two-story foyer, natural light streams through and leads into the main living area. Polished travertine floors with a multi-level staircase set off the entry. The oversize formal dining is open and lavishing decked out with stacked crown moldings. Attention to detail in every room can be enjoyed with trey ceilings, framed windows, plantation shutters and incredible updated lighting. Three living areas are found on the ground level, two with fireplaces and custom built-ins galore. Solid wood cabinetry shows off the chefs’ kitchen with upscale granite and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area is blended within the kitchen. A private casual study can be accessed from the level as well as the master suite and totally renovated dressing area on the back of the home. One other additional bedroom and bath can also be found on the ground level.
Outdoors is a dramatic swimming pool area, and a custom covered outdoor kitchen complete with amenities including television and fireplace. Back inside, the secondary level of the home offers a centralized casual living area surrounded by three bedrooms and several dressing areas.
Visit 14Hemingsford.Ebby.com to view interior pictures of the residence or contact Michael Cunningham at 817-654-8445 for a private viewing.
