Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Outdoor kitchens

Blended spaces have become more popular in recent years as buyers have begun to yearn for more freedom and flexibility in their homes and for their lives to be unbound by the traditional four walls. In response, architecture has taken on open-concept floor plans and has incorporated more natural elements indoors.
Nothing transforms a back yard quite like an outdoor kitchen. As springtime fast approaches, now is the time to browse gorgeous homes with outdoor kitchens across Tarrant County. To see more extraordinary homes in North Texas, visit briggsfreeman.com.
The private estate at 4649 Saint Laurent Court offers resort-style living within Montserrat. With over 1.5 acres, the expansive grounds provide room for a tennis-sport court, putting green, saltwater pool, cabana, chef’s kitchen and ample garage space. The home is listed by Todd Terry and John Zimmerman for $2,999,000.
An exquisite custom home in a private cul-de-sac, 1701 Dakar Road East serves luxury to the homeowner: a wine wall holds over 1,000 bottles, the backyard oasis is equipped with a mister and the master suite has dual baths. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $2,999,000.
At the end of a winding gated driveway, the estate at 9900 Boat Club Road is set on over 300-feet of waterfront. The three-bedroom home dazzles with a fountain at the main entrance, a private boat dock and a guest house. It is listed by Bip Nauta for $2,250,000.
A 1926 Berkeley Tudor, 2216 Wilshire Boulevard showcases neighborhood charm with a classic exterior and has exposed wood beams inside the living room. Equipped with a chef’s dream kitchen, two wet bars, a downstairs master suite and a large upstairs game room, the home is listed by Ashley Mooring for $989,000.
