Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

Situated minutes from the Alliance area and downtown Fort Worth with convenient access to schools, restaurants, shopping and highways, the home at 8717 Devonshire Drive offers upgrades throughout.
The home, built in 2012, features incredible trim detail and the beautiful hardwood floors that cover the entire downstairs area. It opens up to an elegant dining area with a beautiful chandelier.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream with beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, a pot filler, a large walk-in pantry and an oversized island offering ample space. For convenience, there is also an informal dining area.
Both open up to the cozy living room with an inviting stone fireplace and wired for surround sound. Both open to the back yard that offers complete privacy and a covered porch ready for entertaining or relaxing.
The spacious master bedroom is also on the first level and is rounded off with a luxurious bathroom with double vanities enhanced with beautiful granite counters and bronze fixtures, a garden tub, separate showers and an oversized walk-in closet. It is also wired for surround sound.
On the second floor, there is a large media room with built-in speakers. A spacious well-lit game room with built-in cabinets and two bedrooms with walk-in closets that share a bathroom finish off the second level.
The home has several energy efficiencies features, including radiant barrier, a tankless water heater, energy star appliances controlled by automated systems and plantation shutters throughout.
The home is currently configured with three bedrooms, but can easily be changed to four. It is set in the Ridgeview Farms community which offers a community pool.
For more information or to schedule a private showing of the home, offered for $339,000 by Elizabeth Sackrule at Ebby Halliday’s Southlake office, call 817-907-0956 or visit www.8717devonshire.ebby.com. The home will be open on Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.
