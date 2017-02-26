Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Gracious traditional living space blends with upscale features in the home at 4532 Knoll Ridge Drive, located a short drive from downtown Fort Worth in the Lost Creek Estates golf course community.
Gracefully situated on a manicured lawn framed by professional landscaping, the two-story home offers over 3,700 square-feet of sunny space for relaxed living and impressive entertaining.
From the two-story foyer the attention to detail is evident, beginning with the rich hardwood floors that flow throughout the first floor. Within the three living areas and office, there is an abundance of space for gatherings on any scale.
The main living area is centered upon a beautiful fireplace and has a vaulted ceiling and wall of windows overlooking the back yard, where a covered patio and pergola with an outdoor fireplace extend the entertaining opportunities.
The wall of windows across the back floods the heart of the home with natural light and unites the living room with a casual dining area and the gourmet kitchen boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, travertine floors and a dining bar. There’s also a formal dining room.
Downstairs, the master suite offer a luxurious bath including dual vanities/sinks, walk-in closet, jetted tub and a walk-in shower, while two additional bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath and large game/media room. Added amenities include an oversized garage and utility room with a sink.
The home is open Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. and is offered at $498,900. Contact Sarah Sewell of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-891-2247, ssewell@virginiacook.com, or visit the website www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13536146-4532-knoll-ridge-drive-fort-worth-tx-76008.
