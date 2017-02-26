Brothers Adam and Colt Cantrell with Cantrell Development Group are pleased to present Riverdance, Keller’s newest luxury community located in the heart of Keller adjacent to prized Bear Creek Park and within a three-minute walk to Historic Old Town Keller. Riverdance homes are within short walking distance to over 25 restaurants, several public attractions, shopping, and medical facilities.
Cantrell Development Group exclusively represents West Point Homes who is building 74 homes ranging from the low $400s for a single- story to the $550s for two-story . “Luxury is Standard” in a West Point Home. All homes have open floor plans, distinctive brick exteriors, gourmet kitchens, lavish baths, inspiring interiors, and energy efficient designs.
Riverdance has a home for everyone- from retired couples looking to downsize, to families looking for public schools within the Keller school district with great proximity to parks and activities. The impressive homes contain luxury features expected in a $1 million home like hand scraped hardwood flooring, exotic granites, and custom cabinets. West Point Homes has the capability to adapt to the needs of each home owner by customizing each home to be finished out the way each home owner desires.
Call Adam Cantrell, director of sales at 817-239-7780 or go to www.WestPointLiving.com for more information. There are five lots remaining in Phase I of Riverdance. Colt Cantrell is currently developing Phase II. The model West Point Home is located at northeast corner of Bear Creek Parkway and Elm Street in Keller. The location is 10 minutes from Hwy 114 to the north, and I-35 to the west.
