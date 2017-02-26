Grand Homes | Mansfield

Grand Homes invites homebuyers to tour the Bower Ranch development on Sunday, February 26. “Bower Ranch is a family-friendly community located within the Mansfield school district. Here, we offer large homesites and Energy Star-certified homes that feature spacious floorplans and gorgeous elevations,” said Rhonda Easter, Grand Community sales consultant.
Designs at Bower Ranch are priced from the $380s and are built to over 4,900 square-feet of living space. Designs feature three- to six-bedrooms and living areas that include game rooms, media rooms, home offices and kids play rooms, computer lofts and three-car garages.
“With convenient access to I-20 and Highway 360, Bower Ranch has easy access to both Dallas as well as Fort Worth for an easy commute,” Easter said.
“Our Grand Homes are Energy Star-rated and certified. Energy Star is achieved through high performance Low E vinyl windows, radiant barrier roof decking, 2- by 6- exterior framing, closed cell high density foam board exterior wrap with additional Owens-Corning bat insulation, and also a 16 SEER air conditioning system,” said Easter.
“Energy efficiency is often overlooked when looking for a home. From an investment point of view, a new energy efficient Grand Home could save homeowners thousands of dollars over a less energy efficient new or used home,” Easter said.
Grand Homes is a nationally recognized award-winning builder, backed by 30 years of dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and homeowner satisfaction. Grand Homes has been honored with the Consumers’ Choice Award for ten years in a row.
To visit Grand Homes at Bower Ranch: From I-20 S on 360, exit Broad, east on Broad, right on Holland, left on Sierra. All Grand Homes communities are open noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
