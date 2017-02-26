The beautifully designed and custom constructed home at 801 Portofino Drive sits on a heavily treed gently rolling hillside. The circular drive and slate-covered sidewalk direct visitors to the front porch with leaded glassed front doors. From the entry, wood flooring leads to two of the large living areas boasting a two-sided brick fireplace. Windows abound throughout the home, along with amazing architectural features.
A separate private bedroom and bath are to the right. The bedroom features a brick accent wall and bookcases, and the bath is beautifully appointed. The kitchen, den, breakfast room and office nook, all open, are great for gathering and easy entertaining. Other features include another fireplace, large granite bar area, bead board ceiling, wood flooring, double doors to the yard, and a wall of windows.
The master bedroom and bath feature a very spacious sitting area and fireplace, adjoining exercise weight room and a large closet. The roomy master bath has a door to a winding staircase leading to the outdoor spa.
In addition, there is another living area with adjoining bath. The room is very large and could also serve as a great bedroom if desired. The home has wood, tile, and carpeted flooring, four living areas, four bedrooms, four baths, awnings, a “secret garden” entrance to the sideyard with a brick wall and wooden door. Further highlights include brick accented walls, glass-walled wood-framed porches which adjoin bedrooms, and ample storage. The home is open Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit www.804Portofino.Ebby.com. The home is offered by the Casselberry/Heugatter Group, Ebby Halliday Realtors, Arlington office and priced $560,000.
Comments