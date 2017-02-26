Real Estate

February 26, 2017 12:00 AM

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Located on a magnificent half-acre, cul-de-sac lot in Fort Worth’s popular Mont Del Estates, the home at 4 Crosslands Court is designed for entertaining as well as relaxed living. With more than 4,400 square-feet of living space, the main level features four bedrooms, three full baths, two half-baths, three living areas, and two dining areas. A bonus room is located on the lower level with the oversized three-car garage.

Upon entry, visitors notice the rich hardwood floors, as well as panoramic views of the sparkling pool and expansive back yard. The kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, double ovens and warming drawer, granite counters, and a spacious breakfast bar. Open to an immense great room with one of the home’s three fireplaces, the space is sure to be a popular gathering place for friends and family. Nearby, the formal dining room adjoins another living area overlooking the pool.

The private master suite has a peninsula fireplace, separate sitting room, spa-like bath and three walk-in closets, as well as a coffee bar with built-in wine cooler. The split-bedroom arrangement offers an oversized guest suite with private bath and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath.

Additional features include a Class 4 impact-resistant roof with radiant barrier, tankless water heater, and plantation shutters.

Offered at $594,900, the home will be open Sunday, February 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Melinda Siegmund with Williams Trew at 817-999-0760 or Melinda@williamstrew.com. For additional information, visit williamstrew.com.

