Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Southlake

The home at 1800 Larkspur Court was designed with the hand-crafted details of a Tuscan villa yet with the open spaces and large floor-to-ceiling windows that indicate modern living. The five-bedroom, seven-bath estate sits on a full acre of rolling terrain at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac which back to a 10-acre green space.
The result is a private residence that opens to expansive views. A pair of iron and glass doors opens to a soaring entry and great room with double height windows that overlook the beautifully-landscaped grounds. True to the provenance of its inspiration, the home flows effortlessly through arched doorways and exceptionally designed spaces that follow the path of the rising and setting sun.
At the heart of the home lies a chef’s kitchen featuring a high-end, six-burner/griddle range, double oven, refrigerator, butler’s pantry and a large sit-in island.
The home also features a state-of-the-art first floor media room, and spacious downstairs master suite with a two-sided fireplace that opens to the master bathroom with a dramatic step-up spa beneath a domed ceiling.
Two balconies and spiral staircases lead to outdoor entertaining that includes a kitchen, pool and spa, separate Finland-imported sauna and tennis/basketball sport court. The home is located close to Southlake schools and just minutes from D/FW International Airport.
