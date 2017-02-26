Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Shady Oak townhome at 600 Roaring Springs Road, which is tucked behind walls and shaded by large oak trees, borders the golf course of the same name. Built in 1970 and designed by the architect Albert S. Komatsu, the modern home has three bedrooms, four-full and two-half baths and about 4,759 square-feet.
Upon entering through gorgeous double wooden doors, the large living room with gas fireplace displays a curtain of glass looking into one of the four lovely patios. Immaculate travertine floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors attest to the solidness of construction. Two spacious dining areas and the efficiently designed kitchen all boast wonderful views of the patio areas.
The spacious ground-floor master suite has its own fireplace with ample eating areas. The his-and-her bathrooms each have walk-in closets and extensive built-in storage. Skylights provide abundant light. The suite also overlooks a private garden.
The main floor also consists of another guest room with private patio, a large en suite bath and walk-in closet. There are two one-half baths downstairs as well as utility.
Extra space was added upstairs. An attractive stairway leads to the largest bedroom suite. The private area has generous storage and entertainment center that is a great complement to the attractive balcony that overlooks the gorgeous Shady Oaks Golf Course.
For questions or a private showing, call Kris Karr at 817-821-0797 or kris@williamstrew.com.
