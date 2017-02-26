Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Nestled among mature trees on a 1.3-acre lot, the stately six bedrooms neoclassical-design home at 1928 Bridgecrest Lane sits in a serene gated subdivision in north Keller within the Keller school district. The home has been recently updated with wood flooring throughout except for tile in the baths and the two utility rooms (one up and one down). There are six bedrooms, a formal study, two dining areas, three living areas, a split staircase (also all wood), four and one-half baths (also all updated), and a second informal study or seventh bedroom. There is an oversized three-car garage with a side entry plus a large circular drive from the street that delivers guests to the impressive large porched entry.
The island kitchen has granite counters, gas range, double ovens, microwave and a very deep pantry. The backsplash is a gray stacked stone that is repeated in the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the adjoining den.
The master bath and the powder bath have floor-to-ceiling marble walls.
Downstairs includes the formal study with wood wainscoting, built-in bookcases and desk and French doors. The second study has wall-to-wall upper built-ins and could be used for a wrapping or craft room or extra bedroom. There is one and one-half baths downstairs. Upstairs includes the large master suite, three bedrooms, three baths, game room, access to a walk-out attic, plus access to third-floor attic space. The broad second-floor balcony provides another entertaining or leisure area affording a spectacular view of the heavily wooded frontage. All the dormers are true and provide natural light to the second floor.
The back patio overlooks the beautiful wooded back yard that affords an abundance of space to place a pool, outdoor kitchen, sports court, or brick outbuilding.
The home has smart home wiring and built-in speakers. The entire home has recently been painted. Call Lela Nichols at 817-266-1166 for a private showing.
Comments