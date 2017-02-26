Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

Real Estate

Nestled in a beautifully established neighborhood surrounded by mature trees, 7816 Grassland Drive is a charming 1,800 square-foot home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal dining room, a breakfast area, and a large living room. The floor plan is open with generous room sizes and vaulted ceilings to allow ample space for entertaining.

The living room is ornamented with a fabulous stone woodburning fireplace, beautiful wood floors and picture frame moulding. The kitchen is spacious and boasts stainless steel appliances, a large island, and ample counter and cabinet space. Large windows throughout allow natural lighting to envelop the home and create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The master bedroom is large and the master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate steam shower, and a great walk-in closet.

The back yard has a wooden fence and space to add a pool, outdoor living area, or playground. The two-car garage, large driveway and wide streets allow ample room for parking. Conveniently located just a few minutes east of the Chisholm Trail Parkway, the home is near shopping, great schools and beautiful parks.

Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors at $174,900, contact Jason Manning at 214-229-9049 for more information or for a private showing.

