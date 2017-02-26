Virginia Cook Realtors | 2016 Top Producer

Alden Karotkin doesn’t work in residential sales. She lives, breathes and thrives in residential sales.
“Every morning I’m excited to go to the office and see what the day holds,” said Karotkin, the 2016 Top Producer of Virginia Cook, Realtors’ Fort Worth office, for the third year in a row.
That enthusiasm translates to exceptional customer service. If customers call Karotkin at midnight, she will answer. If they need to meet at 7 a.m., she’ll be there. When she takes a listing, the home becomes like her own.
Karotkin’s dedication has ensured her ranking among Virginia Cook, Realtors Companywide Top 30 and Fort Worth Top 10 throughout her career. She also earned the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors’ Spirit Award in 2011 and the President’s Award in 2012.
“Alden’s career is inspired by a genuine passion for the industry, her community and each client she serves,” said Virginia Cook, CEO of Virginia Cook Realtors.
Karotkin is an involved member of GFWAR, where she has served on the board of directors and has been chairman of the Government Affairs Committee. She holds numerous credentials including the Certified Residential Specialist and Accredited Buyers Representative designations, and generously shares her talent as an interior designer.
“Whether a client is buying or selling, my intent is to use my expertise to not make it just a successful experience, but a fun, pleasant experience,” said Karotkin, who has lived in Fort Worth 32 years and is a Life member of the Woman's Board for Cook Children's Hospital and the Jewel Charity Organization.
“I want them to be as happy with their housing decisions as I am with my career,” said Karotkin. “Before I will write a contract on a home I ask, ‘Do you love it? Because if you don’t love it, I won’t sell it to you!’”
Contact Karotkin at 817-319-1325 or by email at alden@aldenk.com.
Comments