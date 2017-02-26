Ebby Halliday Realtors | January Top Producers

Ebby Halliday Arlington and Mansfield offices are proud to announce the top producers and award winners for the month of January. Mary Prunty led the way as the top individual sales agent and the Magazzine Cunningham Group was the top group for the month. Other top producing individuals for January were Joel Arredondo, Kathy Lakatta, Shirley Lofton, Dawn Cotogno, Patt Klemmer, Jane Haynes, Julie Owens, Dana Collins and Billie Redden. Other top producing groups were the Kristina Anderson Group and the Austin Group.
Suzanne McCabe, sales manager for the two offices said, “It is always fulfilling to see these professionals recognized for their efforts. Their commitment to providing the highest level of service and knowledge of our real estate market are evident in their accomplishments on a continual basis.”
Other honorees included Kathy Lakatta for the most listed units, Joel Arredondo, Patt Klemmer, Shirley Lofton, Julie Owens, and the Magazzine Cunningham Group for the most closed units for January.
To contact associates about listing a home or to begin a home search, visit Ebby.com, or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington, or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
