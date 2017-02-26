Williams Trew | Mira Vista

The home at 5821 Singletree Court is a Colonial-inspired four-bedroom, four and one-half bath home with two living rooms, a formal dining room, media room, private study, and three-car garage all totaling about 5,162 square-feet. Listed by Joan Trew and Blake Barry of Williams Trew, the home, built in 1997, includes a circle drive, gated porte-cochere, and is located on a private cul-de-sac within the heart of gated Mira Vista.
The home is great for those who want to entertain, be close to the golf course or tennis facility, or be downtown via a quick commute on the Chisolm Trail.
The main level floor plan is open with a formal dining room and formal living room with a fireplace off the main entrance. The formal entry leads to a circular staircase for access to the second floor media room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and deck overlooking the picturesque back yard.
The large chef’s kitchen includes a gas range, abundance of preparation space on granite counters, an island, beautiful custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, two pantries, a stainless double oven, warming drawer, microwave, and commercial grade refrigerator, which is all open to the breakfast room, back porch and great room.
The master suite on the main level includes a cozy fireplace and sitting area, with private access to the back porch and pool. The private master bath includes dual vanities, a walk-in shower, relaxing garden tub, large walk-in closet, and cedar closet.
The private study is directly off the side porte-cochere entrance and features its own full bath. A full wet bar is situated in the corner of the main great room and includes a wine fridge.
The back porch looks out over the pool with waterfall. An outdoor grilling station features a name brand grill and outdoor fire place. For more information contact Barry at 817-862-4497, or Trew at 817-307-1586 or visit www.williamstrew.com.
