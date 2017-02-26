Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Cindy Hoffman of Moore Real Estate is pleased to announce the newest listing at 4109 Winding Way within Ridglea Country Club Estates. The gorgeous traditional-style home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac on the 16th fairway. With about 3,708 square-feet, the home features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two living areas, and a study.
Upon entry through a solid wood door, visitors notice the flooring that tastefully combines gorgeous travertine and hardwoods. Adjacent to the foyer lies a spacious formal dining room with a custom-designed bay window.
Around the corner, the gourmet kitchen features granite counters, a built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, pot filler, butler’s pantry, and a full suite of name brand stainless steel appliances. The kitchen seamlessly joins the breakfast room and a comfortable living room with custom built-in shelving, cozy brick fireplace, and a wall of windows highlighting amazing views of the tranquil back yard.
The relaxing master suite has rich hardwood floors and a lovely sitting area. Thoughtful details abound in the master bath with dual vanities, abundant storage, and an elaborate walk-in shower tiled in onyx, featuring a rain shower head, body sprayer, and a bench seat.
Three additional bedrooms and a study with beautiful French doors are also located on the first floor. Upstairs, a full bathroom and large living area with custom shelving and picturesque windows offering stunning panoramic views of the golf course and beyond.
Returning downstairs, step out back to admire the serene view of the rolling green hills of the course.
For a private showing, contact Hoffman at 817-713-4512. For additional photos or more information visit www.mooreforsale.com.
Comments