Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New on the Market

Located in the guard gated golf community of Vaquero, 1509 Post Oak Place sits on a 0.74-acre lot with a private entry courtyard that leads to the main entrance and light-filled, gallery-styled foyer. A spacious open floor plan features a large kitchen adjacent to the family room with a stone fireplace and rustic exposed ceiling beams. Dual islands in the kitchen provide ample entertaining space and have hammered copper sinks and built-in dishwashers. The brick-floored casual dining room has an adjacent wine room and wrought iron doors. Upstairs, find a living room with access to a large outdoor terrace, a spacious game room with a wet bar and a media room. The home is listed by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley for $2,695,000.
Masterfully designed, 3532 North Dorothy Lane is a custom contemporary on an oversized lot overlooking Monticello Park. The expansive, open-concept floor plan has stunning hickory floors and unique details throughout. The state of the art pre-wired smart home has a gourmet kitchen with dual sinks and ovens and a large center island. Walls of glass pocket doors completely open up the living room to a large covered patio. The gorgeous master suite has a balcony, an extra-deep jetted tub, a 10-foot steam shower and heated floors. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $1,799,000.
A charming Mediterranean ranch home, 8145 Eagle Mountain Circle provides spectacular ever-changing lakefront views from the deepest and widest part of Eagle Mountain Lake. The home is nestled among many mature oak trees with stairs and paths winding down to the lake. There is a charming English-style garden located at the entrance giving the home the flavor of a true European cottage. It is listed by Soraya Myers for $777,000.
