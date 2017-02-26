Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

The stunning custom-built home at 2102 Conner Lane boasts six bedrooms – one being a two-room suite – and six and one-half baths. Situated on a private wooded lot and located in the Cascades of Timarron neighborhood, the majestic home of approximately 6,400 square-feet will impress with custom features.
Upon entering the oversized foyer, visitors notice extensive crown molding and millwork throughout, solid core doors, four fireplaces, and flexible formals. The media room offers theater seating and wet bar; the upstairs game room has a pool table.
The home offers a gourmet kitchen with two walk-in pantries, large island, ample storage and a butler’s pantry with a wine bar. The spacious master bedroom suite has a large master bath with double sinks, vanity, separate shower with multiple jets and two walk-in closets.
The first-floor guest room is private and opens to the scenic back yard complete with a diving pool and spa, surrounded by trees, grilling area, television and two gathering areas. Other home features include two newer 16 SEER air conditioning units, an advanced home automation and media system and ample storage.
The neighborhood offers a pond, walking paths and neighborhood tennis courts in an established neighborhood.
To view the property, call Therese Deptula at 817-739-5400.
