Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Cecile Montgomery and Burt • Ladner Real Estate are pleased to present 7709 Bella Milano Drive. The home is located in Bella Flora off 377 and 1187, just south of Benbrook. Bella Flora Drive, the main road through the community, is off 1187. Follow Bella Flora Drive as far as it will go and turn left on Bella Milano. The home at 7709 Bella Milano Drive will be on the left.
The move-in ready home is all on one level and sits on 1.13 acres. The lot is in a secluded, private location with amazing hilltop views. Tarrant Appraisal District quotes the home as having 3,570 square-feet of living space.
The home has a beautiful finish out in neutral tones with lovely fixtures and hardware, lavish ceiling treatments, thick decorative moldings and baseboards, hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and high ceilings throughout.
The spacious master bedroom is split at the back of the home. The master bathroom has exquisite tile work, chandeliers, a large separate shower, a garden tub and a very large master closet. The home has three other bedrooms, one with French doors and a built-in desk that could be an office. Two other bathrooms and a second living area are adjacent to the secondary bedrooms.
The living room, dining room and kitchen are open to each other. The living room has built-in bookcases and a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, a large island, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop and a large walk-in pantry.
The utility room has ample cabinets and Carrara marble counter tops, a chandelier and space for a refrigerator or freezer. The large covered patio has a wood burning fireplace. The garage is large enough for three or possibly four cars. The home has a sprinkler system and a security system.
For more information about the home, priced $550,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, contact Montgomery at Burt Ladner Real Estate or visit www.burtladner.com.
