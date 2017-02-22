Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Frances and Jon Clark and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 401 Hogans Drive in Hogans Glen, a gated community in Trophy Club. Offered at $999,900, the custom golf course home is on the first hole of the Hogan golf course. The home, of more than 7,000 square-feet, features an open floor plan and grand architecture with sophisticated style and details.
The sprawling home offers four bedrooms, four and one-half baths, three fireplaces, dual stairways, and four living areas, including a fantastic formal living room with fireplace and high ceilings. The formal dining room features hardwood floors and crown molding.
The gourmet kitchen offers double self-cleaning ovens, two dishwashers, top of the line stainless appliances, granite counters, a center island, five-burner cooktop, double door stainless steel refrigerator, and extra-large pantry.
Open to the kitchen and breakfast area, the family room features a fireplace and wall of windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped back yard and golf course.
The master bathroom includes a whirlpool tub, marble floor, oversized shower, and large walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, game room with wet bar and refrigerator, and home theater are upstairs. Also included is an exercise room with panoramic views of the golf course, slate roof, and three-car garage.
For more information, call Frances Clark at 682-552-0217 or Jon Clark at 214-718-1436. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments