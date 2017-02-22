Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller ISD

The beautiful home at 923 Creekbend Drive has five bedrooms, three and one-half baths, and is located in the Highland Creek Estates addition within the Keller school district. A sparkling in-ground gunite, heated play pool with attached waterfall and spa are outside.
The grand entry is adorned with a modern wooden spiral staircase that leads to the spacious family room with a wall of windows that overlooks the private back yard and features a gas starter fireplace.
The gourmet island kitchen has granite counters, a glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a double oven, convection oven and gas cooktop.
Elegant engineered hardwood and travertine flooring is found throughout. The large master suite downstairs has an attached bathroom with granite counters, a separate shower/garden tub, high/low vanity and walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are generous in size and most have walk-in closets. The guest bedroom with full bath could also be used as a study.
There is a large gameroom upstairs. Entertainment areas reach beyond the formal dining and living areas because of the pergola- extended patio. Additional features include an automatic iron gate and rear parking. The community includes a pool, greenbelts, jogging/bike paths, and playgrounds.
Call Laurie Anderson at 817-966-7653 to view the home, priced $389,900.
Comments