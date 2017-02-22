Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

Amanda Chaffins, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, is pleased to present the beautiful home nestled in the center of Grapevine at 4006 Stone Brooke Drive and priced $474,900. Its location is just minutes from D/FW International Airport, the mid-cities area and downtown Fort Worth.
The traditional-style home boasts over 3,300 square-feet of living space per the county appraisal district which includes four bedrooms, and two and one-half bathrooms. The home is located within the Grapevine – Colleyville school district. It backs up to trees for privacy and is just a short walk away from two parks, a soccer field and walking trails.
The bright, island kitchen has granite counters. A cozy library is situated adjacent to the front foyer. Formals include a spacious living room and dining room. The home also boasts a master suite which includes a connecting private study.
The stately home has been updated with wood flooring, slate and tile through-out. Other nice amenities include plantation shutters and recently replaced roofing, gutters and interior paint.
Outdoors, there’s a pool and spa with water features, and a large outdoor deck. For more information or for a private showing, contact Chaffins at 214-909-0281 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
Comments