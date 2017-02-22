Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Fort Worth

The home at 9416 Wood Duck Drive is located within the Trinity Lakes residential neighborhood. The spacious two-story home features four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, a formal dining room, fireplace, and a two-car garage. The nicely landscaped yard and wonderful elevation combine with the open floor plan to add to the home’s appeal.
Priced $365,000, the home offers approximately 3,262 square-feet of living space and boasts an open, flowing floor plan.
The covered front porch opens into the spacious entry with hardwood floors. Ideal for entertaining, the family room and dining room provide warmth and charm.
The large island kitchen features granite counters with breakfast bar, an abundance of cabinet space, and a butler’s pantry. It is open to the spacious family room and breakfast area.
The private master suite is downstairs off of the family room. The master bath has tile flooring and granite counters, a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate shower, and a jetted tub. Adjacent to the master bath is laundry room that also connects to the front hallway.
Upstairs features three bedrooms with large walk-in closets, a game room and media room. Additional amenities include plantation shutters and wood blinds throughout the home, a covered back patio, security system, and sprinkler system.
For a private showing contact Janet Pearson at 817-919-8095.
Comments