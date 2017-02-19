Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | January Achiever’s Club

Joanne Justice, branch manager of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Arlington office, recently recognized the agents who qualified for the Coldwell Banker Achiever’s Club for January. They are: Snodgrass Team, Dallao Team, Pam Bookout, Debbie Minardi, Mary Simpson, Joetta Stephens, Judy Hearn, Ellen Batchelor. “Our strength lies in sales associates like these who go the extra mile by providing outstanding quality service to their clients,” Justice said. “By taking advantage of all the services Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has to offer, our agents can make the real estate transaction a positive experience.”
The Coldwell Banker Rising Star Award is an honor given to agents who have demonstrated proficiency in all areas of their profession. Excelling in listing, selling, referring, and creative marketing is required to qualify for this recognition. “These associates are exemplary sales professionals who are consistently expanding their customer base with their persistence, enthusiasm, and vast knowledge of the real estate business,” said Justice. “Our agents are hardworking and are some of the best in the business and truly represent their clients in the manner expected of them.”
