Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Reasons to Buy Now

The spring real estate market is right around the corner and, although many people tend to bide their time at the beginning of the year before making the big decision to buy a home, new research done by NerdWallet using data from realtor.com suggests that the months of January and February are actually a homebuyer’s prime time for three reasons: savings potential, decreased competition, and predicted higher rates.
Collected over two years from the 50 metro areas with the highest population density, the realtor.com data shows that, even though July and August are the most popular month for home sales, prices in January and February are, on average, 8.45 percent lower. Economists predict this trend to continue in 2017, although perhaps with lower savings margins.
Second, due to 47 percent fewer home sales in January than in June, buyers won’t be facing as many competitors to secure their dream home when they find it. This means there is less likelihood of getting caught in a bidding war, as well as a smoother and potentially faster closing process.
Finally, economists predict a five percent increase in mortgage rates— so buying at the beginning of the 2017 could be the smartest move to avoid higher interest.
As this window begins to close, take advantage of peak market conditions by contacting one of the expert agents with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty who live and work in the communities they serve. With extensive knowledge of neighborhoods across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, they are passionate about helping you find the perfect home that meets your needs. To see all of the extraordinary North Texas homes on the market now, visit www.briggsfreeman.com.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see www.briggsfreeman.com.
Comments