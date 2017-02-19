Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Betsy Barnes with Williams Trew presents 5504 Collinwood Avenue, a beautiful Mediterranean-custom home situated on two lots with a guest house and large side yard.
Fabulous custom features throughout include eight-foot doors and 10-foot ceilings. Along with six-inch baseboards, the entry features herringbone brick, a barrel ceiling, hand troweled walls and herringbone wood floors. Other features include beams in the living and dining rooms, custom cabinetry throughout, cast stone fireplace with tile-accented mantle, travertine floors and counter tops in the baths, alder wood cabinets in the kitchen with designer, stainless appliances. The home also has wrought iron fixtures and railings, a recirculating electric water heater and darling guest house with patio and carport.
The home is open Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information contact Barnes at 817-992-6200 or visit williamstrew.com.
