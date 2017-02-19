Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

On an exceptional lot measuring over a third of an acre at the corner of Skyline and Circle Ridge Drive in River Oaks, sits the three bedroom, two bath home at 5141 Circle Ridge Drive. Built in 1952, the 2,278 square-feet allows two generously-sized living and two dining areas.
Beautifully refinished hardwood floors begin at the front door and highlight much of the home. The living and dining enjoy a significant picture window and imposing floor-to-ceiling rock woodburning fireplace.
The kitchen cabinets have been replaced once since the home was built. A breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the breakfast room. The master bedroom is large and offers an impressive walk-in closet. Both bathrooms host 1950s tile that is aptly considered “mid-century modern” and are in good condition.
The paint throughout is ready for a facelift as are the kitchen, breakfast room and second living room flooring. The floorplan, however, is great and will be easy to live in.
A covered patio in the back and plenty of lawn will encourage spending time outdoors. Parking is available under a carport and there is ample off-the-street space for automobiles.
Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors, the home will be open Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, listed for $179,000, contact Francisco Islas at 817-343-8211 or Catherine Taylor at 817-975-0605.
