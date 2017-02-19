Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is proud to present the Omni's two-story, luxury penthouse at 1301 Throckmorton Street #1704.
Unparalleled panoramic views of Fort Worth greet visitors as they enter the home. All windows are equipped with remote electric roller shades and all bedroom windows feature an additional blackout shade to provide a perfect night's sleep.
The home is complete with beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout with chocolate stone travertine in the entry and kitchen. The state-of-the-art kitchen is complete with high-end appliances, honed black granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry and a dry bar with a built-in wine cooler and ice maker.
The condo features two master bedrooms, each with their own luxurious master bathroom complete with stone showers, under mount air tubs, dual vanities, spacious walk-in closets and marble flooring. The two guest rooms feature their own full bathrooms with marvelous Fort Worth views.
On the bottom floor, the living room and second master suite lead out onto an open patio that is unique to the unit, providing ample space for lounging, grilling and entertaining.
Please contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for a private showing.
