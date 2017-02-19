Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Duwe-Olsen Real Estate Team proudly introduces 3613 Jeanette Drive, a wonderful mid-century charmer located near Texas Christian University. The turn-key home offers an excellent location, and maintains the subtle design elements of the 50s while incorporating an open layout and updates for today’s modern living.
The lovely three-bedroom/two-full bathroom home features approximately 2,075 square-feet and appeals to many types of homebuyers due to the prime location near the TCU campus.
Situated on a large corner lot, the property offers many upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, and a recently replaced roof, heating and air conditioning system and hot water heater.
The spacious kitchen is well-appointed boasting white cabinetry, a vintage gas cooktop and built-in rotisserie oven custom designed in the incredible rock wall. The adjoining living room has a massive stone wood-burning fireplace and overlooks the back yard. The outdoor living space features matures trees, fenced grounds, a large covered patio, and built-in charcoal grill in the peaceful tree-covered back yard. The home offers an attached two-car garage and is offered at $344,900.
Contact Ted Olsen at ted.olsen@williamstrew.com or text to 805-252-2299 for more information. Follow the Duwe-Olsen Team on Instagram at ida.ted.ftw.realestate for the latest information on new listings.
