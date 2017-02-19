Real Estate

February 19, 2017 12:00 AM

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Duwe-Olsen Real Estate Team proudly introduces 3613 Jeanette Drive, a wonderful mid-century charmer located near Texas Christian University. The turn-key home offers an excellent location, and maintains the subtle design elements of the 50s while incorporating an open layout and updates for today’s modern living.

The lovely three-bedroom/two-full bathroom home features approximately 2,075 square-feet and appeals to many types of homebuyers due to the prime location near the TCU campus.

Situated on a large corner lot, the property offers many upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, and a recently replaced roof, heating and air conditioning system and hot water heater.

The spacious kitchen is well-appointed boasting white cabinetry, a vintage gas cooktop and built-in rotisserie oven custom designed in the incredible rock wall. The adjoining living room has a massive stone wood-burning fireplace and overlooks the back yard. The outdoor living space features matures trees, fenced grounds, a large covered patio, and built-in charcoal grill in the peaceful tree-covered back yard. The home offers an attached two-car garage and is offered at $344,900.

Contact Ted Olsen at ted.olsen@williamstrew.com or text to 805-252-2299 for more information. Follow the Duwe-Olsen Team on Instagram at ida.ted.ftw.realestate for the latest information on new listings.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos