Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The home at 4331 Paluxy Highway, located less than an hour outside of the metroplex, is situated on 15 beautiful acres of Texas countryside. The home features a magnificent custom-built log home with high beamed ceilings, five large bedrooms, four full bathrooms, large windows and a great barn/shop.
The beautiful property has many trees and forested areas, a massive stock pond, a long winding drive down to the cabin as well as an automatic gate and fully fenced perimeter for livestock.
The home itself has been designed superbly, with a great open floorplan, two dining areas, two living areas including a large loft and large great room. The gourmet kitchen opens up to the main great room and features custom cabinets, ample counter space, a large island breakfast bar and tile floors. The great room has a oversized rock fireplace and a wall of large windows.
Other features include a large master suite, a private office area, and private guest quarters equipped with a private kitchen, living area, bathroom and two large bedrooms which is great for visiting relatives and friends. Large porches sit on the front and back of the home and provide ample shade and a great place to relax and watch the sunset/sunrise.
The large 30- by 40-foot shop/barn has multiple large doors and a private stockroom/office.
Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information. The home is priced $560,000.
