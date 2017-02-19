Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Forney, TX

The open concept home at 1009 Knoxbridge is located on a corner lot within the Devonshire community. The kitchen offers ample counter space with an island that overlooks the living area.
The home has a large downstairs master bedroom with sitting area and is complete with a custom closet. The spacious master bathroom has a jetted garden tub, tiled shower and dual vanities.
The game room and media room are upstairs with three bedrooms. The upstairs landing is wired for a second office space. Jack-and-Jill rooms are split from the fourth bedroom.
The downstair office is next to formal dining area. A walk-in attic space provides ample extra storage or could be converted to a fifth bedroom from the original builder’s floor plans.
The home features an over-sized three-car garage. The covered patio has granite counters and a built-in gas grill for entertaining. Community pool, parks, and walking trails are near-by. The home is located less than 30 minutes to downtown Dallas.
Contact Thomas Cates at thomas.cates@cbzhomes.com or 817-455-1151 for more information.
