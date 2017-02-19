Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Flower Mound

From the Forbes “Best Buy Cities” list to Apartment List’s “2017 Best Cities for Families,” North Texas continues to top the charts. Evaluating cities based on the four categories of safety, housing affordability, quality of education, and child friendliness, Apartment List determined Flower Mound and Frisco to be the top two in the country. Other North Texas cities claiming spots in the top 50 include Allen, Plano, McKinney, Lewisville and Irving.
The 16-story luxury condominium tower, Lakeside Tower and Villas, is under construction. Residents will enjoy spectacular views of Lake Grapevine, a 24-hour concierge, valet, on-site spa, gym, private dining rooms, movie room, resort-style pool, cabanas, fireside lounges, a dog park, and an incredible location just minutes from D/FW International Airport. Unit 805 has direct elevator access, nesting glass doors, hardwood floors, high-end appliances and fixtures, stone counters and solid wood cabinetry. The condo at 2800 Lakeside Parkway #805 is listed by Allison Hayden for $1,655,000.
Nestled among the tranquil trees, 4605 Tour 18 Drive is an elegant yet comfortable Tudor home situated on over two acres in the gated community of Tour 18 Estates – part of the Tour 18 golf experience. The property boasts wonderful features including five bedrooms with private baths, two covered balconies that are great for entertaining, a large gourmet kitchen, a three-car garage, a media room, ponds, and a separate guest house with a living area and kitchenette. The home is listed by Allison Hayden and Michelle Perry for $1,299,000.
