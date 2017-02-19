Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, the gorgeous mainbody waterfront home at 2031 Cordova Circle sits high on a hill overlooking beautiful Lake Granbury. The home boasts an open concept, with high ceilings, large windows and custom wood floors. The wide open living room is great for entertaining and the views are beautiful.
The kitchen features granite countertops, a large working island, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen is a large breakfast area with room for a full-size dining table as well as another separate formal dining room with great light and custom fixtures. The home also features a large laundry room, large study, private gym, four oversized bedrooms and five- and one-half bathrooms.
The master bedroom has large windows overlooking the lake and a one-of-a-kind master bath with a large tub, shower, dual vanities, natural light and a very spacious master closet. A large deck stretches across the entire back of the home and includes a large screened porch.
A very large custom pool and spa, great for cooling off in the hot summer months in outside. Surrounding the pool is a large patio area as well as a covered cabana and outdoor kitchen.
The home sits on over four-acres of property. A driveway leading down the hill goes to a large ballet studio near the water’s edge with a covered patio and its own private bathroom. Beyond that is a private boat dock with ample room for lake toys.
Other features include a private full basketball court, fully landscaped grounds with a sprinkler system, an extra-large bonus lot, built-in wine cooler, and a gas starter wood burning fire place.
The home is priced $1,200,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
Comments