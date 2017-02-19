Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Talia Lydick of Williams Trew Real Estate is proud to announce the newest listing at 5024 Bryce Avenue. Offered for $1,150,000, the stunning home was professionally designed and decorated with a soft color palette that soothes the senses. The wonderful concept allows for elegant, yet comfortable living. The home offers spacious rooms and an open feel. The majority of downstairs rooms open onto the expansive patio and temperature regulated pool. The home is perfectly private, allowing for seamless indoor, outdoor entertaining. The private entry courtyard is an excellent place to quietly reflect in a comfortable outdoor space.
Just off the main entry is a warm, cozy study that provides a quiet retreat. The gourmet kitchen includes marble counters, abundant storage, and a gas cooktop. The dining room, which offers seating for fourteen, opens to the kitchen.
The downstairs master suite is truly special. The spacious room offers lovely views of the pool, his-and-her closets and dressing areas, and a luxurious bath. The bathroom includes name brand sinks and fixtures. There is also a small workout room on the first floor. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with two private bathrooms. Each bedroom offers a walk-out balcony, continuing the theme of the inviting outdoors. In addition the home includes an oversized, two-car garage and two half-bathrooms.
For more information and to the view the virtual tour, visit WilliamsTrew.com. To schedule a private tour or to learn more, contact Lydick at 817-692-4821.
Comments