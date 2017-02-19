Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Record-breaking growth

In 2016, sothebysrealty.com received more than 21 million visits – more traffic than any other year and a 54 percent increase from the year before. Property detail page views increased by 52 percent with 45 million visits, and the webpage visits for January of 2016 alone (almost 2 million) displayed a 91 percent year-over-year growth and garnered the most internet traffic for any given month in its history. To frame the website’s development in an even more incredible context, overall traffic to sothebysrealty.com has increased 752 percent since 2006.
Primary contributors to the accelerated traffic growth were search engine optimization and search engine marketing efforts, with organic search driving 43 percent and paid search and display advertising driving 33 percent. These strategic efforts – and their success – are evidence of the brand’s relentless dedication to defining the very best in real estate marketing.
Unique property content is key to driving traffic as well as to creating an amazing experience for visitors. In October 2016, sothebysrealty.com launched 3D Tours and Virtual Reality content, allowing visitors to walk through a home as if they were there and continuing to position the brand as an innovation leader.
The expert agents at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty have access to a powerful network attracting attention from buyers and sellers all over the world. And, as the North Texas leader in luxury real estate, we are not surprised by the prominent and active role the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex played in this banner year, with Dallas making the Top 10 list of cities that sourced visitors to the site. Also in 2016, China became the country with the highest number of visitors second only to the U.S., marking a year-over-year increase of 187 percent.
With local expertise, unrivaled marketing power and a deep knowledge of the international real estate market, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is well-positioned to continue bringing the world to North Texas and North Texas to the world.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
