Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Kimberly Ferguson of Coldwell Banker Residential presents a magnificent, custom built home at 11601 Northview Drive in the Lost Creek subdivision. The one-story, 5,500 square-foot home is designed with attention to detail.
The home sits near the top of a hill and is surrounded with mature trees and a meticulous landscaped yard. Stone steps ascend to the arch entry of the greeting porch with brick accents. The grand entrance of the home features a 10-foot custom iron door to greet visitors into an open entry hall full of natural light and elegance.
Quality and substance is the standard for the home, with hand scrapped hardwood flooring, oversized base and crown molding, built-in cabinets and trey and coffered ceilings throughout.
There are four en suite bedrooms, two dining areas, two living areas, a three-car garage, oversized utility room and an expansive storeroom. The layout of the home is all on one floor.
Entrance to the master bedroom suite is through a gallery hall with insets in the wall for hanging special family mementos. The bedroom is roomy with a wall of bay windows and a sitting area. Spa inspired, the master bath features tasteful ceramic decorative tile and granite counters. The bath also offers a large dual shower, jetted tub, separate vanities, walk-in closet and exercise or dressing area.
The kitchen blends into the den for optimal open concept living. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, one drawer and two drawer dishwashers, island with prep sink, warming tray, gas cook top, convection microwave, coffer bar and a walk-in pantry. While roomy enough for many to be in the kitchen at once, it is also designed for ease of cooking functionally for one.
The back yard features three patios and backs up to a greenbelt with a clear view of downtown Fort Worth and wide-open spaces.
The home is priced at $698,500. It will be open Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Ferguson at 817-313-7623.
