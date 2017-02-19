Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 3060 Bellaire Drive West is just steps from TCU. The 3,200 square-foot split level home, built in 2004, has three bedrooms, four full baths and one half-bath. There is a media room and fully equipped gym that are also part of the property. With two balconies and three patios, it’s great for entertaining. Private entrances on each level allow a relaxing experience for family and guests.
The first level features the master bedroom along with a private balcony, two living areas, a formal dining, kitchen and breakfast area. Gorgeous hardwood floors and ceramic tile flow throughout.
The second level features two bedrooms, two living areas along with a full kitchen. It also has two patio areas, one is fully screened in and measures 10- by 20-feet, all of which provide an incredible view of the wooded oasis behind the property.
The fully equipped gym is located across from the home under the garage. All the gym equipment is being left by the owners. The third level has a media room with a full bath, kitchenette, built-in bookcase and pine wood cabin siding. The room could be used as another bedroom.
Two separate driveways on either side of the house allow for ample parking. The yard is meticulously landscaped and features a wireless sprinkler and drip system. All the kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Additional amenities include ample storage and closet space, a reverse osmosis water system as well as a name-brand woodburning fireplace, and tile and radiant barrier roof. The lower levels offer great rental options as well due to the private access.
For additional information about the listing or to make an appointment, contact Carmon Weeden at 817-821-4044 or carmon@burtladner.com.
