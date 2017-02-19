Alexander Chandler Realty | Keller

Lisa Purselley of Alexander Chandler Realty proudly presents 604 Dana Drive in Keller. The stunning, well maintained, Victorian-style home was built in 1983 and is located in Country Place Estates. With over 2,700 square-feet of living space, the home allows ample room for entertaining.
The warm and inviting study features a fireplace, bookshelves and closet. The large family room features French doors, built-ins with bookshelves and cabinets, and an oak and marble gas fireplace.
The home also offers a formal dining and living room which are separated with beautiful stained glass windows and has ample space for a large dining table and china cabinet. Both rooms have hardwood floors as well as the half-bath downstairs and entry into the home.
The kitchen and breakfast room offers granite counters and breakfast bar, black appliances and ample built-ins with desk for extra storage. The laundry room is located off the breakfast area and living room for easy access.
Upstairs has four bedrooms, three full baths and carpeted stairs that lead up to a decked attic. The master bedroom is spacious, offering a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a claw foot tub with a round stained glass window that lights up over the tub. The master bath also offers double vanities and separate shower. The second bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet; the third and fourth bedrooms share a full-size bath.
Outside offers almost an acre of land with sprinkler system, a detached side entry oversized two-car garage and a creek that runs on the side and back of property. The back yard has a pool and 25- by 25-foot covered, screened-in outdoor living space off the original covered porch.
The home is open Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call Purselley at 817-726-8678 or view the property at www.AlexanderChandler.com.
