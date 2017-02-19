Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the traditional home at 7004 Mira Vista Boulevard on Mira Vista’s championship golf course, with sweeping views of the seventeenth hole. The curb appeal is evident in the circular drive, stately columns, and lush landscaping that expand across the front of the brick exterior. Built by Fred Parker, the home offers 5,582 square-feet that includes four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms and three versatile living areas.
Upon entrance, visitors are greeted by beautiful columns, stacked crown moldings, and rich hardwood floors that adorn the open entertaining areas.
Opposite from the elegant dining room, a sophisticated formal living room offers a wall of display shelving for books and treasures. Picturesque windows anchor the open living area with a wet bar and wine cooler, and offer views of the back yard and golf course beyond.
The fabulous gourmet kitchen showcases granite counters, a double oven, oversized island with prep sink, built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, and decorative cabinet lighting. The butler’s pantry is complete with sink and wine storage, and conveniently separates the kitchen and formal dining room.
Located on the first floor, the master suite impresses with a cozy fireplace, adjoining sitting room, and private patio. The indulgent spa-like master bath provides separate vanities, spacious walk-in shower, and a skylight for natural light.
Upstairs, the large game room with wet bar, full bath, and large balcony enjoy views of the beautifully manicured golf course. The fourth bedroom, currently outfitted as a media room with projector and screen, would make an excellent guest suite.
Outside, escape to a refreshing swimming pool surrounded by mature trees, extensive landscaping, and panoramic golf course views.
The home is open Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
