Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

The home at 475 E. Bob Jones Road is styled like an elegant colonial home in the country. The home sits on a 1.35-acre lot and is situated far back from the road, with three-stories. While pulling around the circular drive, the enormity of the five-bedroom house and property is appreciated. It is adjacent to Corp property and within walking distance to Grapevine Lake, equestrian trails and Bob Jones Nature Center.
Walking up to the double iron doors, the expansive covered front porch invites visitors to sit, relax and enjoy nature. The expansive entry is welcoming with an elegant formal dining and living which also leads into the casual family room with a stone fireplace and built-in cabinets wide enough for a 72-inch television.
The home has a split staircase, one leads up from the entry, and the other from the large eat-in kitchen with built-in butler’s pantry and a beautiful iron door leading to the back yard. The oversized utility and separate mudroom with a built-in desk both are easily accessed from the kitchen.
The other side of the house accommodates three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upstairs master bedroom and study/den have entry to the second floor covered terrace that look upon the private, treed front yard. The master bath features a cedar closet, jetted tub and shower and an outside stair case that leads down to the patio and pool area.
The game room and phenomenal media room are also on the second floor as well as ample closet space and storage. The stair case to the third floor leads to a large bedroom, two large closets and its own covered terrace with spectacular views.
The back yard features a stunning salt water pebble-tech pool and sport court. The home offers privacy and tranquility, room to play and entertain.
The home is priced $1,295,000. Contact Laura Cavalle Beck at 817-368-0280 for more information.
