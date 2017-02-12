Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New Beauties

These beautiful homes are new on the market and ready to greet lucky homeowners. For more information, visit briggsfreeman.com.
A French chateau in Montserrat, 4630 Sidonia Court has an open floor plan and beautiful custom cabinetry. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with high-end stainless steel appliances and granite counters and opens to the spacious family room with a gas fireplace. The elegant first-floor master suite has a spa-like bath and walk-in closets. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $999,000.
The Hills of Central Park home at 4103 Buckingham Place is a traditional showpiece situated on a tree-lined street. The two-story floorplan features four bedrooms, with the master bedroom downstairs and separate from the others, offering maximum privacy. The luxurious master bath features separate vanities, a wonderful bathtub, a separate shower, a sauna, and large master closet. It is listed by Nicole Smith for $825,000.
Within the Lakes of Somerset, the home at 4604 Westbury Drive is located on a tree-lined street and curb appeal evident within a beautiful brick façade and lush landscaping. Students living in the home would attend Bransford Elementary, Colleyville Middle School, and Colleyville Heritage High School. The home is listed by Nicole Smith for $820,000.
High-end designer finishes stun throughout 3708 Cresthaven Terrace, a gorgeous home in Crestwood. The expansive family room includes a gas fireplace, bright bay window, and a wet bar. The updated kitchen has a butler’s pantry and a breakfast nook. The private master suite is a true retreat with his-and-her dressing rooms and a spa-like bath. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $799,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
