February 12, 2017 12:00 AM

Alexander Chandler Realty | Burleson

Linda Shaw with Alexander Chandler Realty is pleased to present 129 Ranchway Drive. A gorgeous brick and stone entrance welcomes visitors to the spacious custom home.

The living room features panoramic pool views, wood flooring, built-ins, and a fireplace shared with the formal. The large breakfast room opens to the beautiful family kitchen with ample storage and granite counters. The master suite includes abundant closet space and a private patio entrance. Three additional large bedrooms feature private baths. The guest suite also includes its own living room, kitchenette and private patio entrance. A half-bath is easily accessible to the pool. Upstairs is a large game or media room with wet bar and closets. A private office off the foyer has a wall of bookcases and storage.

The sparkling pool offers water features, a diving board and heated spa. Located on just over one and one-half acres within the Joshua school district, the home offers a quick commute to Fort Worth on Chisholm Trail Parkway. It features fresh paint inside and outside, and lovely new carpets.

The home is open Sunday, February 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. It is hosted by Amy Lilly, available at 817-723-9367, and Linda Shaw, available at 817-980-5324. For more information, visit www.alexanderchandler.com.

