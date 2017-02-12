Ebby Halliday Realtors | Mansfield

The Walnut Estates home at 1402 Fairhaven, situated on the 18th hole of Walnut Creek Country Club, is being marketed by Julie Owens and the Arlington/Mansfield office of Ebby Halliday, REALTORS and is move-in ready. The custom 3,643 square-foot home, priced at $395,000, has been meticulously maintained by its original owners, is beautifully appointed, and offers a well-planned layout. In the popular Mansfield ISD, it is just a short distance to the newly built Boren Elementary.
The entrance is enhanced by rich wood work, updated fixtures and ascending, wood staircase, ultimately leading to the expansive, grand living area with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, tall art niches and built-ins. All rooms are bathed in natural sunlight from the many arched windows. Just outside, enjoy the comfortable screened porch, which extends almost the length of the house.
The granite island kitchen has custom painted cabinets, ample workspace, plentiful storage, a pantry and lighted curio cabinets for displaying special pieces. The formal dining room sits right off the kitchen. A spacious family room, the second of three living areas, is enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows and separated from the kitchen by the breakfast area, providing the wide-open effect that is great for entertaining. Near the rear of the home sits the grand master suite which offers amenities for luxury living including a sitting area with views of the course, a large walk-in closet with attached cedar closet, a hidden safe and many custom niches. Also, conveniently on the ground floor is an impressive library/study with rich wood accents and bookshelves. Upstairs houses an additional living area, study space and two more bedrooms divided by a Jack-and-Jill bath.
The exterior is enhanced by custom landscape lighting, a circular drive and a three-car garage. The home will be open Sunday, February 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call Owens at 817-307-8050 or visit the website at www.1402Fairhaven.Ebby.com
