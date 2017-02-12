Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located in Johnson County and served by the Crowley school district, the new custom home at 11008 Chriswood Drive is situated on a one-acre, cul-de-sac lot. The home presents more than 2,600 square-feet of sunny space accentuated by tall ceilings, big windows, abundant cabinetry and custom trim work. Foam insulation, painted brick and stone exterior, hardwood floors and a stone fireplace are just a few of the many designer features added to the home.
The large downstairs family room featuring a cozy fireplace, covered porch and outdoor living area all lend to the spacious design of the floorplan.
The gleaming island kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast bar, built-in microwave, double ovens and is plumbed for a gas cooktop.
Four bedrooms and two full baths include the master suite and spacious bath with a large walk-in shower, separate garden tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet.
The fourth bedroom could be a study, and partially completed space upstairs offers the potential for a future bonus room and powder bath.
The home, listed at $399,200, is open Sunday, February 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Contact Cassandra Hughes of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-714-8915 or chughes@virginiacook.com, to schedule a private viewing. For more information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13520412-11008-chriswood-drive-fort-worth-tx-76036.
Comments