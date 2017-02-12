Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

Located on the double cul-de-sac eastern end of Briarhaven Road, the home at 4316 Briarhaven Road features an expansive lot which measures a commanding 140-feet in width. Although the facade of the unassuming 1960’s ranch-style home may not seem stylish, the pieces fit together nicely.
The heavy, wide, solid plank wood front door introduces a stunning interior. The great room vaults to an impressive 12-feet and peaks at the central beam. The limestone-faced woodburning fireplace is original to the house in its location. The back wall is floor-to-ceiling glass with a set of 8-foot doors that open onto the 800-square-foot wood and iron deck which cantilevers out over the property. The 7-inch hickory wood flooring is laid on the diagonal and carries through most of the home. Smooth walls and surfaces are clothed in the 2016 color of the year, Simply White. Room sizes are generous; the lighting throughout is exceptional; and the name brand wood windows are clad. Travertine, limestone and marble accentuate the bathrooms. The kitchen features fabulous appliances, great work surfaces, a farm sink, commercial gas range and a tantalizing wall of glass.
The home is offered at $950,000 and marketed by Catherine Taylor at Helen Painter Group Realtors. For a private viewing, call 817-975-0605.
