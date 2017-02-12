Real Estate

February 12, 2017 12:00 AM

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew is proud to present 12329 Bella Rosa Court in the Bella Flora neighborhood. The four-bedroom, three and one-half bath home situated on one-acre enjoys stunning views. Designer touches abound with custom ceilings in the office and foyer and added wine storage close to the formal dining room. Rich hand-scraped hardwood flooring and a majestic stone fireplace are present in the living area. The custom-screened patio features a fireplace with television that provides an outdoor living space year round.

The gourmet kitchen is highlighted by a large island, double ovens including a convection oven, walk-in pantry, glass front cabinets and an abundance of storage. There is additional seating at a breakfast bar as well as a breakfast room.

The versatile floor plan has a second bedroom down with a full bath accessible. The downstairs half-bath is conveniently located and could serve as a pool bath in the future if a pool were added. The utility room is oversized with walls of cabinetry and room for a freezer or extra refrigerator. Additional storage is available in the oversized three-car garage.

The second floor boasts a large living area and a separate theater room. Two bedrooms and a bath complete the area.

Energy efficiency is a highlight as the home is foam incapsulated and has high energy rated appliances. The one-acre lot is fully covered with a sprinkler system and sodded.

The home will be open Sunday, February 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Patty Williamson at 817-247-4673 or visit www.williamstrew.com.

