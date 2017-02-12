Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Ebby Halliday Real Estate and Suzanne Maisto are pleased to present 1326 Briar Ridge Drive. Situated in the gated Idlewood section of Hidden Lakes, the lovely one- and one-half story home offers a peaceful palette of colors, with space to entertain, while maintaining a comfortable coziness.
The master retreat includes a sitting area overlooking the landscaped back yard. A spacious master bathroom with separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet complete the suite. Two good-sized bedrooms and a large bath are split off from the master for privacy. The living area in that wing of the home could be a music room, study, library or with a small modification to enclose the open room, a fourth bedroom.
The family room is open to the dining room, and offers a gas fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the back yard. The layout is great for entertaining and family relaxation.
The kitchen features a great layout, granite counters, pullouts in many of the cabinets, a center island, breakfast bar, ample storage and is plumbed for gas. A sunny breakfast room make dining a pleasure.
The upstairs has a large game room and more storage. The back yard is nicely landscaped and private. It has a covered patio and a large grassy area for relaxation. There is an oversized two-car garage, and ample driveway for extra parking. Nearby entertainment includes three community pools, playgrounds, soccer fields, a volleyball field, jogging and walking trails, and nearby Sky Creek Ranch golf course.
The home is priced $399,900. Call Maisto at 817-909-8834 to view the home.
Comments